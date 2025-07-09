Trump’s Ice Maiden Says ‘Troublesome’ Musk Issue Tore White House Apart

Trump’s “Ice Maiden” Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has admitted that the president and Elon Musk suffered a “very troublesome” end to their friendship.

When Musk’s stint as a special government employee ended in May, he was given a back-slapping send-off by the president. However, things have gotten nasty since then as Musk and Trump remain in a seemingly never-ending war of words.

Now, Trump’s chief of staff has spoken out on the nasty divorce, candidly admitting that things got ugly towards the end.

“The president was very, very kind to him, and Elon had so much to offer us,” Wiles said in an interview with Pod Force One’s Miranda Devine.

“He knew things we didn’t know. He knew people and technologies that we didn’t know. It was a great thing when it was a great thing, and had a very, I think, a very troublesome ending.”

Wiles chats to Devine on Pod Force One. Youtube/PodForceOne

Asked by New York Post columnist and podcast host Devine why she thinks things ended the way they did, Wiles responded: “I don’t understand it. I don’t know.”

Wiles said that she enjoyed working with the DOGE chief. “I enjoyed working with Elon. I think he’s a fascinating person and sees the world differently,” she said.

“And I think that’s probably what the president saw, too. [He’s] just a little bit different than the average Joe, but certainly [it] came to not a good ending.”

She did, earlier in the interview, agree with an assertion from Devine that Musk had a “fatherly fixation with Donald Trump,” but said “that doesn’t sound like Elon” when quizzed on whether his acrimonious messaging has been driven by jealousy.

The Tesla CEO and Trump have suffered a monumental falling out. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

This suggestion was borne out of the fact that Trump’s megabill reneged on Biden-era subsidies for the green energy sector that Musk benefited from through his electric vehicle maker, Tesla.

Musk, who “might be the world’s smartest man” according to Wiles, was useful in the early days of the second Trump administration, she said.

He offered “business and organizations and government and insight into people that were really important, I think, in the very early days, particularly during the transition,” Wiles explained.

It comes after a senior Trump adviser told The New York Times that Wiles is “producing a reality TV show every day.”

“And it’s pretty amazing, right?” they added.

The power couple started to wobble when Trump announced his “Big Beautiful Bill,” a spending package that Musk sees as undoing his cost-cutting work at the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk called it “pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination” in his first public swipe at Trump. The relationship fell off a cliff afterwards, with the tech billionaire even suggesting the president is in the Epstein files.

Hostilities cooled until Musk last week announced that he is launching the ‘America Party,’ prompting Trump to label him a “train wreck.”