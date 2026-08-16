Trump’s Mysterious Bulge Sparks Wild Speculation

A mysterious bulge spotted on President Donald Trump’s backside has sparked fresh speculation about his health.

The peculiar bump poking through the 80-year-old president’s suit was spotted in a video posted on X by outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt from a rally on Long Island on Friday.

In the video, Trump descends from the stage and walks towards the crowd, with the backside of his suit visibly bulging outward as if something rigid were tucked underneath it.

The mysterious bulge sent speculation swirling over what could be tucked beneath the president’s suit. Karoline Leavitt/X

The odd, box-like shape appeared to hold its position as the president, who suffers from a growing number of health issues, made his way to the crowd and back to the podium.

Speculation over what could have been tucked beneath Trump’s suit immediately ran wild.

The box-like shape appeared to stay fixed in place as the president walked. Karoline Leavitt/X

“Seriously, what is going on with Trump’s rear end here? It looks like he has some sort of contraption back there,” independent journalist Aaron Rupar quipped on X.

“It depends,” commented George Conway, the former conservative lawyer turned Trump critic, apparently nodding to the Depend brand of adult diapers.

“That’s a big diaper, I think:),” Czech-American tennis legend Martina Navratilova put it plainly.

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has long faced speculation that he wears adult diapers, though his biographer told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast last week that there is no basis to support the claim.

Others took the speculation in a different direction. “It’s nice to see he’s no longer hiding his colostomy bag,” one person commented under Leavitt’s post.

Another X user quipped, “Did he get a Brazilian butt lift?”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rumors about Trump hiding a medical contraption under his suit have swirled as scrutiny of his health has intensified over his second term.

The Daily Beast has chronicled the president’s health issues, including his bruised hand, bulging cankles, and the many instances in which he has fallen asleep during public events.

He has also appeared in public with a mysterious neck rash, bragged repeatedly about “acing” a dementia screening exam that he claims measures intelligence, and become known for rambling off topic during interviews and speeches.

Trump appeared to have his latest memory lapse during his speech in Long Island on Friday, when he seemed to forget the name of the woman he just endorsed to be New York’s attorney general, Saritha Komatireddy.

“You have a person running, who I just met today for the first time, and I’ve endorsed her running for attorney general,” the president said.

Failing to name the woman he “just met,” he awkwardly called out to her from the podium: “Where the hell are you… Ma’am? Where are you?”