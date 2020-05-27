Trump’s Top 2016 Aides Tell Him: You Might Be Screwed for 2020
President Trump was reportedly sent into a panic after two top aides from his 2016 campaign warned him that he’s in deep trouble in several swing states ahead of November’s election. Politico reports that David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski, two key allies and former Trump advisers, visited the White House last week to tell Trump he had to take urgent action in multiple states. Bossie and Lewandowski reportedly told Trump that his political operation in several key areas wasn’t good enough. The warning is said to have shocked Trump, who reportedly called his top campaign lieutenants to make clear that things had to change. Three days after the Bossie and Lewnadowski meeting, the campaign’s political directors in Arizona and Florida were reportedly summoned to the White House for crisis talks. Politico reports that the president has privately expressed concern about how he’s faring in recent polls and senior Republicans have warned that he could run into trouble in swing states.