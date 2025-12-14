Trump’s Unposted Truth Social Draft Leaks From Oval Office

President Donald Trump drafted a social media post on paper but never shared it online.

In an Instagram story posted Friday, Eric Trump, 41, shared a photo taken in the Oval Office showing his father with his hand resting on a sheet of paper labeled “DRAFT TRUTH.”

The drafted post discusses the “severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides” that began Dec. 9 in Washington state.

Trump still hasn’t posted about the flooding, but had time to repost praise about his tariffs, attack… pic.twitter.com/towUU9emxu — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 13, 2025

“Earlier today, to protect the great people of Washington, I approved an immediate Disaster Declaration, Emergency Protection Measures, and Direct Federal Assistance to SAVE LIVES,” the draft—which has not been posted by the president—states.

“The federal government has deployed resources, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Please Thank you for your attention to the matter,” the draft continues.

Trump, 79, approved the emergency declaration for the state of Washington on Dec. 12, but has still not announced it on Truth Social, despite the draft lying on his desk.

Instead of posting about the Washington floods, the president flaunted bronze lettering in the West Wing. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Instead, the president has flaunted a “new mirror and bronze lettering” along the Presidential Walk of Fame and incorrectly stated that a suspect connected to a Brown University shooting that occurred Saturday was in custody—later clarifying that the suspect was not.

The lack of a post acknowledging the flooding is striking for a president who has previously posted more than 160 times in a nearly five-hour timespan.

According to The New York Times, the Washington state storms have forced 100,000 people to evacuate so far.

In October, AP’s chief photographer in Washington, Evan Vucci, spotted Secretary of State Marco Rubio handing Trump a note that read, “We need you to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.”

President Donald Trump reads a note handed to him by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling him to approve a Truth Social post. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Two hours later, the president posted on Truth Social that Israel and Hamas had signed off on a peace plan.

Rubio’s note came after the president reportedly publicly shared a private message intended for Attorney General Pam Bondi—whom he referred to as “Pam.” According to The Wall Street Journal, the president was “surprised to learn” that the message had gone public to his more than 10 million followers.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment regarding the draft post but received no immediate response.