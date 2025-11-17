Republican ‘Swatted’ After Trump’s Furious Truth Social Post

A Republican official had a team of armed law enforcement officers turn up at his home just hours after being eviscerated online by Donald Trump.

Indiana State Senator Greg Goode was one among three top GOP state lawmakers to find themselves on the receiving end of the president’s ire Sunday as the MAGA leader vented on Truth Social about faltering Republican efforts to redraw the midwestern state’s congressional map.

Unlike fellow GOP State Senator Rod Bray and Gov. Mike Braun, it was Goode who opened his front door later that afternoon to find a full SWAT team out in force from the Terre Haute Police Department in Vigo County.

Goode had a troop of SWAT officers turn up at his house after he was targeted by Trump online. Greg Goode/Indiana Senate

Local authorities have since confirmed Goode and others at his residence are “secure, safe and unharmed,” and that the dispatch of armed officers had resulted from a “prank or false email (also known as ‘swatting’).” There are no suspects at this stage.

Goode said in a statement posted to X that “this entire incident is unfortunate and reflective of the volatile nature of our current political environment,” adding that he gives “thanks to God that my family and I are ok.”

He has not otherwise taken a public position on the redistricting issue that had so riled Trump earlier in the day.

Goode is hardly the first U.S. politician to have been targeted in this way, with other swatting attacks recorded in recent years against Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Florida Senator Rick Scott, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, New York Congressman Brandon Williams, and former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Goode's not the first politician to become a victim of a 'swatting' prank. Boston Globe via Getty

Trump had launched into Goode, as well as Bray and Braun, with a rage-filled Truth Social post Sunday about GOP redistricting efforts in Indiana, happening simultaneously in several other states, as part of a broader campaign to redraw the nation’s congressional maps to Republican favor in future elections.

But he is the first swatting victim to have been targeted after an attack by the president of the United States. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their state,” Trump wrote.

“Also, a friend of mine, Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes,” he went on. “Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!”

Trump’s tirade, and the subsequent swatting incident at Goode’s home in Vigo County, came the same weekend he turned on Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene over her unflinching campaign for greater transparency on the MAGA administration’s handling of developments in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

Greene has since claimed she’s received “warnings for my safety” from private security firms, claiming that a “hot bed of threats” is being fueled by Trump’s comments calling her a “traitor” and a “disgrace” to the GOP.