Trump’s Vile Reiner Post Makes Fools Out of His Goons

Donald Trump’s shocking post suggesting movie director Robert Reiner’s grim murder was the result of his own “Trump Derangement Syndrome” has left MAGA acolytes red-faced after initially claiming the moral high ground.

As authorities continued to investigate the grisly death of Reiner and his wife, Michele, on Monday morning, the president put out a Truth Social post suggesting that the Hollywood icon may have been to blame for his own demise.

Rob and Michele Reiner pictured together in 2014. Lester Cohen/Getty

Describing the 78-year-old as “tortured and struggling,” Trump said Reiner had died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others” through his so-called Trump Derangement Syndrome—a phrase often used by Trump and his supporters to dismiss criticism of him as irrational or hysterical.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” Trump added.

Trump posted about Rob Reiner's death on his Truth Social account. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

But the president’s remarks have humiliated some of his MAGA supporters, who had tried to score political points against Democrats over the incident.

Alt-right activist and influencer Jack Posobiec, for instance, suggested on X: “You won’t see people on the right celebrating the horrific murder of Rob Reiner and his wife. Compare to the Left’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s murder.”

But this claim left Posobiec and those who backed it red-faced after Trump’s heartless remarks, which both critics and fans widely denounced.

“Jack, seems like your president may disagree with you. Sick,” California Governor Newsom wrote on X through his office account.

Jack, seems like your president may disagree with you. Sick. https://t.co/keSqssLjL8 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 15, 2025

Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to the president, also ended up eating his words after he reposted a comment from Matt Schlap, chair of the Conservative Political Action Network, which said: “You never know what burdens people carry. Praying for the friends and family of Rob Reiner. Horrific story.”

In response, Gorka declared “this is what a decent human says” and suggested that people should “compare the posts about t @charliekirk11’s death from Democrats.”

Kirk’s assassination in August became a political flashpoint, with Vice President JD Vance suggesting at the time that people who celebrated the controversial conservative’s death should be held accountable.

From a top Conservative.



This is what a decent human says.



Even when the victim was diametrically opposed in his political views.



Compare to the posts about @charliekirk11’s death from Democrats. https://t.co/bSKKUmhkth — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 15, 2025

Pilots, medical professionals, teachers, and one Secret Service employee were among those sacked or suspended for social media posts deemed inappropriate.

“Call them out, and hell, call their employer,” Vance said as he guest-hosted an episode of the Charlie Kirk Show.

“We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House about the president’s incendiary remarks, but it has yet to respond.

However, others in the president’s orbit have pushed back against the comments, which were made hours after Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Reiner, 68, were murdered at their Los Angeles home.

Their 32-year-old son, Nick, has since been booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on a $4 million bail.

ESPN commentator Sage Steele, who helped stump for Trump during the 2024 election campaign, said Trump’s remarks were “so disappointing” and “so unnecessary.”

Sage Steele Kohjiro Kinno / ESPN Images

“It’s comments like this that take away from the countless great things @realDonaldTrump does for America,” she added.

Conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck wrote that what happened to the Reiners was “a savage butchering of two human lives” and, regardless of politics or how they felt about Trump, “no law abiding citizen deserves this.”

“We should pray and send our condolences and NOT make it political,” he said.

Political activist and former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines (center) watches as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House on February 5, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines, a central figure in Trump’s war against transgender people in women’s sports, wrote in response to Trump’s comments: “Yikes. Terrible taste here. I hate to see this.”

And Republicans on Capitol Hill, including MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon, and Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, also denounced the president’s stunning remarks.

Robert Reiner was a popular sitcom actor before he shifted to directing, overseeing films such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” and “The Princess Bride.”

Rob Reiner discusses the story of "Spinal Tap" at 92NY on September 15, 2025 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

He went on to become a notable figure in national Democratic politics, using his fame to advocate for issues such as gay marriage and gun reform.

Before becoming a producer, his wife, Michele, was a photographer, whose work included capturing the original image for Trump’s bestselling book The Art of the Deal.

Police officials said officers responded to a death investigation at the Reiners’ home at about 3:40 p.m. local time on Sunday and found two bodies.

Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed on Monday morning that their son Nick had been “booked for murder” but that the information at this stage was still limited.

According to TMZ, Reiner and his wife got into a “very loud argument” with their son at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night.