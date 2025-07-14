Tucker Carlson Rips Pam Bondi For Wrecking Trump Devotee’s Career

Tucker Carlson is pouring one out for Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s podcasting career.

The scandal engulfing the Trump administration over the Jeffrey Epstein case has ruined Bongino’s media career—and it’s all Attorney General Pam Bondi’s fault, Carlson said in a new interview.

The embattled attorney general has faced intense criticism and calls to resign since the Department of Justice released a memo this month saying there was no Epstein “client list” and that the disgraced financier, who was in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he died in 2019, died by suicide rather than being murdered in his cell.

The revelation sent MAGA into a tailspin, with many of the president’s most ardent supporters directing their anger at Bondi over an interview she gave to Fox News in February that seemed to suggest she had the list of Epstein’s clients sitting on her desk.

Tucker Carlson said it would be hard for Dan Bongino to now return to his eponymous podcast in the light of the latest Epstein scandal revelations. Jason Koerner/Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The White House has since tried to clarify that Bondi had the entire Epstein file on her desk in February—not a client list per se—but high-profile MAGA figures like Carlson have continued to pile on.

Carlson told the Culture Apothecary podcast that Bongino—a former Secret Service agent turned podcaster who gained millions of followers by ranting against Democrats, the media and the federal government—had been “completely shafted” over the Epstein scandal.

The former provocateur was “making tons of money” and “having a great time” in Florida when President Donald Trump asked him to join the FBI’s leadership, said Carlson, who called Bongino a friend.

Bongino agreed to take the job, accept a pay cut, and move his family to Washington, D.C., because he loves Trump and loves his country, Carlson added.

MAGA has turned on FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi since they announced earlier this month that there was no Epstein client list. Kayla Bartkowski/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty

But after just a few months, “All of a sudden everybody thinks you’re covering up Epstein’s crimes. And it kind of wrecks Dan’s career,” Carlson continued.

“It’s going to be very hard to go back to his podcast audience and be like, ‘I’m telling you the truth,’ when they all think that he’s covering up for Epstein,” he added. “Who did that? Pam Bondi did that.”

Carlson was interviewed at the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

Bongino admitted back in May that he doesn’t like his new job and feels like he’s dying inside. He failed to show up for work on Friday, leading to several reports over the weekend saying he had either quit or was considering quitting over the Epstein files.

Tucker Carlson blamed members of Donald Trump's cabinet—but not the president himself—for his administration's failure to turn over new details of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Even before the DOJ memo was released, he had been forced to concede during an interview with Fox News that the evidence showed Epstein had died by suicide and not murder.

Carlson said Bondi was a “very nice person” and that he didn’t think she had burned Bongino on purpose, but he accused her of being “insecure” and “trying to please” her audience.

“I’m not exactly sure how that happened, but I do know that it leaves a guy like Dan in a horrible position,” he said. “And he loves Trump and I don’t think Trump had any knowledge of any of this at the detail level. And so, I mean, what do you do if you’re Dan Bongino? I just really feel for him.”

Trump and Epstein were friends for years, though the president says he never flew on Epstein’s private plane or visited his island.

Over the weekend, he defended Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case, writing on Truth Social that his pick for attorney general is doing a “FANTASTIC JOB!”

“We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening,” he added. “We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”