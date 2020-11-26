CHEAT SHEET
    We Have a Favorite Quilt and It’s On Sale for Black Friday

    BLACK FRIDAY 2020

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Tuft & Needle

    This is my favorite piece of bedding. Not only do I love the brick color, but I love the cotton/linen blend, too. It’s breathable, lightweight, yet has kept me warm this far into winter. Plus, the quilting pattern also distributes the weight of it evenly so it doesn’t get bunched up in one place. Since it’s machine washable, I never have to worry about stuffing a comforter into a duvet cover, and it gets softer and softer with each time in the wash.

    Tuft & Needle Quilt

    Down From $175

    Buy at Tuft & Needle$140

