We Have a Favorite Quilt and It’s On Sale for Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
- Save 20% on Tuft & Needle’s Quilt
- Tuft & Needle’s Quilt is perfect for any season. It’s lightweight, breathable, and you better believe it’s machine washable, too.
This is my favorite piece of bedding. Not only do I love the brick color, but I love the cotton/linen blend, too. It’s breathable, lightweight, yet has kept me warm this far into winter. Plus, the quilting pattern also distributes the weight of it evenly so it doesn’t get bunched up in one place. Since it’s machine washable, I never have to worry about stuffing a comforter into a duvet cover, and it gets softer and softer with each time in the wash.
Tuft & Needle Quilt
Down From $175
