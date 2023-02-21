Turkey and Syria Shaken After New Earthquake Hits
SHOCK AND PANIC
Three people have been confirmed dead after an earthquake, along with its aftershocks, rocked southern Turkey, as well as neighboring Syria, Egypt and Lebanon on Monday, according to reporting by Reuters. The shake, focused under Antakya city, clocked in at a magnitude 6.4, according to Turkey's disaster and emergency agency AFAD. Aftershocks continued to rock the city — with another 5.3 tremor hitting the city three minutes later, according to the BBC. Monday’s shakes caused further damage to buildings and rising panic only two weeks after a historic earthquake killed over 45,000 people and left over a million homeless in Turkey and Syria. “It was very strong. It jolted us out of our places,” Burhan Abdelrahman, who was staying in a tent camp in Antakya, told Reuters. “I called relatives in Syria, Adana, Mersin, Izmir, everywhere, to check on them.” Turkey’s disaster agency also “urged residents” to avoid the coast and possible rising waters.