CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Turkish Couple Rescued From Rubble 12 Days After Earthquake
BITTERSWEET NEWS
Read it at Associated Press
A Turkish couple was rescued from the rubble of their apartment building over 12 days after a devastating earthquake rocked the country. Tragically, their 12-year-old son—who was also pulled alive from the wreckage—died soon after, while two more of their children were found dead at the scene. According to local media reports cited by the Associated Press, the father, Samir Muhammed Accar, drank his own urine during the 12-day nightmare. “[His] children responded to his voice for the first two or three days but he heard nothing from after that,” the report said. To date, more than 45,000 people have died from the disaster.