Turkish Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Pride Marchers

Read it at The Independent
Police in Istanbul used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds marching in the city’s gay pride parade. The government banned the parade due to safety concerns over threats from a nationalist group. Police officials, using riot gear, blocked streets and chased marchers with dogs. “Our security cannot be provided by imprisoning us behind walls, asking us to hide,” the parade organizers said. “Our security will be provided by recognizing us in the constitution, by securing justice, by equality and freedom.”