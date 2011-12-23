Twin Suicide Bombings Hit Syria

CHEAT SHEET
An ominous development in Syria: the capital was rocked by twin suicide bombings Friday—one day after a team of Arab League observers entered the country. An estimated 40 people were killed in the blasts, which occurred in security and intelligence buildings. State-run media quickly blamed the double car bombings on al Qaeda, but activists say they were a government plot to influence the observers. The bombs went off within minutes of each other in an upscale district in Damascus and targeted a state intelligence building and security building, according to state TV.