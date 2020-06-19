Twitter Adds ‘Manipulated Media’ Warning Label to Trump Tweet
Twitter added a warning label to a tweet from President Donald Trump late Thursday, calling a video he posted “manipulated media.” The clip, a parody of a CNN broadcast bearing the network’s logo, showed a Black baby running away from a white one with the chyron “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby” followed by “Racist baby probably a Trump supporter.” The video then flips to show the babies hugging. The label leads to a collection of tweets headlined “Video being shared of CNN report on toddlers is doctored, journalists confirm.” The social network added a similar label in May to a Trump tweet that Twitter said glorified violence. CNN also waded into the debate, issuing a statement from its official communications account: “CNN did cover this story—exactly as it happened... We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same.” The original CNN story, which aired in 2019, showed the two children becoming friends.