Two Arrested in Murder of Miami Girl Over Adidas Yeezy Sneakers
SENSELESS
Read it at Miami Herald
Two 19-year-olds from Miami have been arrested in the murder of a high-school senior in a botched robbery over designer sneakers. Andrea Camps Lacayo, who was on her school dance team and was known as Dimples, went with her boyfriend to a desolate area to sell three pairs of Adidas Yeezy sneakers for $975 on Tuesday. Police say the would-be buyers never intended to purchase them—and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire on Camps and her boyfriend, mortally wounding her. According to the Miami Herald, Adrian Cosby and George Walton were arrested early Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and attempted armed robbery.