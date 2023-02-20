Spectators Set Ablaze at Chaotic Texas Street Race
RECKLESS
Austin, Texas, residents were met with a chaotic scene this weekend when a late-night street race led to arrests, spectators being set on fire, and at least one police officer being injured. The Austin Police Department released a statement on Sunday saying that officers responded to multiple reports of reckless driving late Saturday night. Members of the crowd “threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers,” damaging patrol vehicles and causing one officer to seek treatment at a local hospital. An Instagram video from the scene shows at least two people being set on fire after a vehicle does donuts over flaming tarmac. Two people were arrested for evading arrest, according to the press release, and an investigation is still underway.