U-Haul Truck Driver Injures 4 in New York City Rampage
CARNAGE
A man has been arrested after jumping a curb and hitting multiple people in a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn. The carnage began in the neighborhood of Bay Ridge, when the suspect struck at least three people riding mopeds and then a pedestrian. The driver then took off at high speed down the Gowanus Parkway and led police on a 30-minute chase before finally being apprehended in neighboring Red Hook. The 62-year-old suspect, who may have been living out of the truck, had no criminal record but did have a mental health-related interaction with police in 2019, according to the New York Post. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the three moped riders sustained only minor injuries. “The police approached this driver and tried to get him to pull over and at that time he said something to the effect of 'I want to die' and proceeded to start driving on the sidewalks in Bay Ridge,” New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan, who represents Bay Ridge, told ABC7 New York. The NYPD said the incident was “not terror-related.”