U.K. Police Launch Investigation Into Ex-Ambassador’s Leaked Trump Emails
The U.K.’s Metropolitan Police Service is launching an investigation into the leaked emails of former British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Kim Darroch. Scotland Yard said its counter-terrorism unit will be leading the investigation, with Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu saying, “there has been damage caused to UK international relations, and there would be clear public interest in bringing the person or people responsible to justice.” Darroch announced his resignation from his position in Washington on Wednesday, followings leaks that showed him describing the Trump administration as dysfunctional, inept, and faction-riven. His comments angered Trump, who took to Twitter to call Darroch “wacky” and “very stupid.” Boris Johnson, considered the frontrunner to be the U.K.’s next prime minister, refused to publicly support Darroch in the aftermath of the leaks, avoiding a question in a debate on Tuesday over whether he would keep Darroch in his position if he were to become Britain’s leader. Basu urged people to come forward with any information on the leaks, and warned media organizations that the publishing of further leaks could be illegal.