UnitedHealth CEO Slams ‘Aggressive’ Coverage of Exec’s Death

UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty slammed the media coverage of company executive Brian Thompson’s Wednesday assassination as “aggressive” and “inappropriate” in a leaked video posted Friday.

Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein posted the roughly one-minute clip to his Substack as the discourse surrounding Thompson’s death, the whereabouts of his killer, and criticisms of the insurance company’s policies continues.

WATCH: United Health CEO decries "aggressive" media coverage in recording leaked to mehttps://t.co/ySDtxk6gN6 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 6, 2024

According to Klippenstein, the video is a recording of an address Witty made Thursday in which he openly rebuked the news interest in Thompson’s murder.

“I’d like to give you a little bit of advice around the media,” said Witty. “My strong advice and request to everybody is just don’t engage with the media. If you’re approached, I would recommend not responding and, if necessary, simply refer them to our own media organization.”

Witty added, “You’ve seen a lot of media interest in this situation with a huge amount of misinformation and frankly offensive communication,” calling the coverage “aggressive, inappropriate and disrespectful.”

On the heels of Thompson’s death and the ensuing manhunt for his assassin, the company removed his bio from a page that once listed UnitedHealth’s leadership. Now it goes to a broken link.