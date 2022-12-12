University of Texas Basketball Coach Arrested for Domestic Assault
CUFFED
University of Texas men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning and charged with third-degree felony assault on a family or household member in Austin. Booking records from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office website say the charge against Beard, 49, involved impeding “breath circulation.” Austin police spokesperson Brandon Jones said Beard allegedly choked someone at the house in Tarrytown, west Austin, according to the Austin American-Statesman. It’s not clear who occupied the house where the incident allegedly took place. Officers received a “disturbance-urgent” call at 2:07 a.m. on Monday. Beard was booked into jail around two hours later. The coach has been leading the Longhorns since 2021 following a six-year stint at Texas Tech.