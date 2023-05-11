University of Utah Diver Flees to Canada Before Rape Charge

Read it at Gephardt Daily
A member of the University of Utah’s Division I diving team raped a fellow student and then fled to his native Canada before police charged him, authorities say. Gephardt Daily reports that police say Benjamin Smyth met the victim in a dorm common area and then showed up at her door, asked to have sex, and forced himself on her over her protests. He claimed the sex was consensual when interviewed by police, and when cops showed up to serve him a restraining order, he had packed his bags and fled.