U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Bans NATO Expert Over Disparaging Trump Remarks
Carla Sands, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, reportedly had Stanley Sloan, a fellow at the Atlantic Council and former CIA analyst, removed from a speakers list of NATO experts over his criticism of President Donald Trump. Sands, an influential donor to Trump’s first campaign before she was named ambassador, is now at odds with Lars Bangert Struwe, the head of the Danish Atlantic Council, with whom she organized the event to celebrate NATO’s 70th birthday. According to BuzzFeed, in a letter to Sloan, Struwe wrote that Sands’ actions were in “total disharmony with the way the Danish Atlantic Council want to act.” He wrote that despite the U.S. Embassy stance, he supported Sloan. “Thus knowing that you do criticize the President of the United States, we believe that Freedom of Speech is paramount in every democracy, and we do not see a conflict between the Freedom of Speech and participating as a Speaker at an international conference.” Still, Struwe went on to say that the final decision was not ultimately up to him. “Having said that, the Danish Atlantic Council is not in a position where we can ignore the given instructions by the Embassy of the United States, when the instructions are clear and specific.”