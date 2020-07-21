U.S. Ambassador to U.K. Pushed for Trump Resort to Host British Open at POTUS’ Request: NYT

Read it at The New York Times
The U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom advocated for President Donald Trump’s resort in Scotland to host the British Open golf tournament at the commander-in-chief’s request, The New York Times reports. Against the advice of his chief deputy, Robert “Woody” Johnson IV reportedly raised the prospect of the Trump Turnberry resort serving as the site of the golf championship with the Scottish Secretary of State David Mundell in February 2018. Mundell denied the episode. None of the upcoming British Opens are scheduled for Turnberry. Johnson ousted the deputy who raised concerns, Lewis Lukens, according to the Times.