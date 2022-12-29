CHEAT SHEET
U.S., Chinese Planes Nearly Collide in South China Sea Scuffle
A U.S. military aircraft had to avoid being hit by a Chinese military plane while flying over the South China Sea last week. The close encounter in international airspace occurred when a Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet of the wing of an American aircraft. In a statement following the incident, the U.S. military said it “expect[s] all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use internal airspace safely and in accordance with international law.” Countries in the area are notorious for vying for control over the South China Sea, which provides resources and access for trade.