Feds Finally Sell Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli’s Prized Wu-Tang Clan Album
CASH RULES EVERYTHING
Three years after it was seized along with all of “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli’s assets, the elusive Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, has finally been sold by the U.S. government. The sole copy of the album was seized after Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud. It sold to an unknown buyer for an undisclosed amount but the proceeds were used to pay off the rest of Shkreli’s $7.73 million forfeiture judgment. “Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, said.
Shkreli was a hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical CEO who earned infamy when he raised the price of an anti-parasitic drug from $13.50 to $750 per pill in 2015. That same year, he purchased the sole copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. He tried to sell it after his conviction in 2017, despite being banned from doing so.