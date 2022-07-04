U.S. Navy Offers $100K Reward for Snitching on Drugs and Weapons Smugglers in the Mid East
MONEY TALKS
The U.S. Navy is set to offer massive cash rewards to anyone who tips them off about illicit shipments of drugs or weapons in the Middle East. The 5th Fleet, which is based in the region, will launch the scheme on Tuesday through the Department of Defense Rewards Program, which soldiers used to give out cash in exchange for military intelligence in Iraq and Afghanistan. People tipping off the Navy could receive as much as $100,000 or the equivalent in vehicles, boats, or food if they prefer. The new multilingual hotline setup to receive information will also reward warnings about planned attacks targeting Americans. It’s thought the scheme will help disrupt the supply of Iranian weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen. “Definitely we have seen in the last year skyrocketing success in seizing both illegal narcotics and illicit weapons,” 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins said. “This represents another step in our effort to enhance regional maritime security.”