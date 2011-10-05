U.S. Secretly Met Haqqani Militants

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. officials met in secret over the summer with leaders of the Haqqani network, hoping to get them to the table for Afghan peace talks, according to The Wall Street Journal. The overture appears to have been unsuccessful—the militant group, which reportedly operates with the backing of Pakistan’s intelligence service, has continued terrorist attacks on Afghan and U.S. targets. Those include an assault on the U.S. embassy in Kabul and, allegedly, the assassination of former Afghan president Burhanuddin Rabbani.