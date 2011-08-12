U.S. Stocks Stabilize

CHEAT SHEET
The extreme mood swings on the U.S. stock market seemed to have calmed down a bit as one of the most volatile weeks in Wall Street history comes to a close. The Dow jumped 97 points just minutes after the opening bell. At noon, it had climbed 185 points, or 1.6 percent. By mid-afternoon it had stabilized, holding onto modest gains. Financial, energy, and industrial stocks saw the biggest early upticks following good reports on retail sales and consumer spending.