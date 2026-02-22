Usha Vance Outs ‘Hillbilly’ JD’s Love of Exotic Baking

Usha Vance outed her “hilbilly” husband’s love of baking exotic breads in an interview with Lara Trump.

The vice president, who prides himself on his rags-to-riches, down-to-earth branding, allegedly spends his free time perfecting his shokupan, or Japanese milk bread.

“He’s been working on it for a while and he does it really well,” Usha told Trump. “Almost as well—or as well—as some of the restaurants that we get it from."

JD Vance and Usha Vance appear on Saturday's episode of 'My View With Lara Trump'. Fox News

“I’d say almost as well,” Vance interjected.

Raised in a middle-class Ohio family, Vance has long introduced himself as a “conservative hillbilly from Appalachia” while quietly admitting that he never struggled for money.

However, the author of Hillbilly Elegy did have to work on his dough skills, as he also revealed that he once attempted to serve his wife a pizza made from crescent roll dough and vegetables.

Usha says that her husband has been perfecting his "shokupan." Fox News

In response to the president’s daughter-in-law’s hard-hitting question, “What is the best and worst dish that you ever cooked for your wife?” JD gave the following.

“Usha is a vegetarian, and I am not. So, I’m thinking to myself, what does a vegetarian eat? Vegetables, dairy, and bread,” Vance said.

“I got crescent rolls, rolled them out into a pizza shape and put vegetables and ranch on top and stuck it in the oven for 30 minutes.”

“It was disgusting. Like, it was actually inedible.”

Vance during his 2017 press tour for his book, which was one of the country's top-selling at the time. The Washington Post/Getty Images

Usha added that Vance “doesn’t believe in recipes,” and the pair laughed off the embarrassing incident that took place the first time he ever cooked for his now-wife of 12 years.

“It’s amazing that the relationship lasted,” Vance chuckled.

The couple recently announced they are expecting their fourth child together, dispelling rumors that their relationship was on the rocks after Usha was spotted a number of times without her wedding ring last year.

Vance was also accused of being overly familiar with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, during a Turning Point USA event where they were filmed in an intimate embrace.

The vice president's tender embrace with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk quickly raised eyebrows. Brad Vest/Getty Images

Lara Trump, who has hosted My View since February of last year, also recently recounted her early dating stories with Eric Trump. Appearing on Miranda Devine’s podcast, she revealed that Eric grabbed her during their first encounter after she revealed she was in culinary school.

“He looked at me, and he grabbed my stomach, and said, ‘Wow, you’re too skinny for any of your food to taste good. You must be a horrible chef,’” Lara said.

While Trump has long worked in TV, her true passion is singing. Unfortunately, none of the singles she has so far released have become chart-toppers and most have been horrendously panned.