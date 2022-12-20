USPS Is Going Electric With Plan to Buy 66,000 EVs
OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE VROOM
The US Postal Service is going electric. The service will buy 66,000 electric vehicles in an effort to combat climate change, the Biden administration plans to announce Tuesday, with plans to electrify the fleet by purchasing only zero emissions vehicles by 2026. The agency’s current, 30-year-old trucks don’t have air conditioning or air bags and reportedly only get 8.2 miles per gallon. The transition is a sizable step in Biden’s plan for the federal government to purchase only zero emissions vehicles by 2035. Officials also hope the move will help competitors pivot to electric vehicles too. FedEx has already pledged to exclusively buy electric vehicles by 2030, while UPS has set a goal of using 40 percent in alternative fuels by 2025.