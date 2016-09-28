Utah Man May Have Gotten Zika From Tears

CHEAT SHEET
A man in Utah may have contracted the Zika virus by touching his dying father’s tears or sweat, researchers at the University of Utah said. The father may have had as much as 100,000 times the normal load of the virus in his body. He was reportedly receiving radiation therapy after a diagnosis of prostate cancer, which may have allowed the virus to replicate. Scientists said the strange thing is that none of the nurses or doctors who were treating the man became sick.