Utah School Board Un-Bans the Bible for Youngsters

A Utah school board voted unanimously Tuesday to un-ban the Bible for young students after Republican politicians who pushed the law the ban was based on threw a fit. “Democracy is messy,” Davis School District board member Kristen Hogan said at the meeting, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “And I hope for more understanding and grace for everyone involved on all sides of this issue moving forward.” A member of the public asked that the Bible be reviewed for inappropriate content after books with LGBTQ+ content were removed under the 2022 law. A district committee decided the Bible had too much violence and vulgarity for lower grades under the standard—and was subsequently slammed by conservatives. An appeal was filed, requiring a vote by the full school board, which reversed the earlier ruling.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10