Vance Warned He Faces a Kamala Harris-Style Catastrophe

JD Vance faces the same fate as former vice president Kamala Harris in 2028 should the Trump administration continue to disillusion its own voter base, GOP strategists have warned.

The vice president is widely seen as President Donald Trump’s heir apparent to serve as the GOP presidential nominee in 2028. But his association with the Trump agenda could could be his undoing, operatives told Politico.

Vance, 41, has not confirmed his 2028 bid, but he has not ruled it out. He has said privately that a decision on the matter would be made after the birth of his fourth child in July. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also seen as a top contender for the GOP presidential nomination.

Vance speaks during an event in support of Rep. Zach Nunn at Ex-Guard Industries, a manufacturing facility in Des Moines, Iowa. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/via REUTERS

The publication cited Republican operatives, strategists, and rallygoers shortly after Vance visited Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday for the first time since taking office to woo Republicans as the party braces for a bruising in the upcoming midterm elections.

He was campaigning for Trump-endorsed Republican Rep. Zach Nunn, and his links to Trump’s key moves took center stage as he hailed tariffs and tax cuts.

He will either ride on the president’s accomplishments or sink as a result of Trump’s plummeting approval ratings. The 79-year-old president’s ratings plunged in the aftermath of his war with Iran, which has exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis for Americans.

“That’s the risk of being part of an administration,” Iowa GOP strategist David Kochel said. “This is the Kamala Harris problem.”

Kamala Harris in 2024 stepped in as the Democratic candidate. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Kochel was referring to the former vice president, who in 2024 stepped in as the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden withdrew late in the race amid concerns about his age and mental acuity, but ultimately lost to Trump.

Vance stuck to the Trump playbook in Iowa during his visit, ultimately blaming Democrats and the Biden administration for the state of the economy.

“On the one hand, we got a great record to brag on,” the vice president said during his speech at a manufacturing facility in Des Moines. “On the other hand, because of the hole that the Biden administration, the Democrats, put us in, we got a lot more work to do.”

At one point, he made an embarrassing speech slip-up, following in the footsteps of the aging president, who has often made similar blunders since assuming office last year.

“When I see Iowa farmers who need to get that E-15 to market, what is, uhh. What is, uhh...” Vance said, stumbling before an awkwardly long pause. “Zach, you’re going to have to help me out with her name here. I lost my page here.”

“OK. Alright,” Vance said, fumbling over his notes. “OK, there we go. Sarah Trone Garriott. There it is. I-I’m, I’m on the wrong page here.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance for comment.