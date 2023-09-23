Mom Who Gave Daughters Melatonin Then Shot Them Is Sentenced

CHEAT SHEET
A Virginia mother who gave her daughters melatonin gummies before fatally shooting them five years ago was sentenced to 78 years in prison on Friday. Veronica Youngblood, 38, shot her youngest daughter, Brooklynn Youngblood, 5, who died and the scene and her 15-year-old daughter, Sharon Castro, who made a harrowing 911 call telling the operator that her mom was responsible before she later died in hospital. The 911 call was so disturbing that jurors asked for trauma therapy after listening to it in court. “Mothers and fathers have many responsibilities, but none is more grave than keeping their children safe,” Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Randy Bellows said. “Tragically, their mother became the instrument of their death.”