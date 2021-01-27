Video Shows White School Resource Officer Slamming Black Student Into Concrete
BRUTAL
Shocking video taken in Kissimmee, Florida, shows a white school resource officer tackling a Black student so hard that she appears to lose consciousness when her head hits the concrete. The footage shows officer Ethan Fournier body slamming the student and placing her in handcuffs after her head hits the ground. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was attempting to curtail a fight between two students. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident after the sheriff passed the investigation to state authorities to avoid a conflict of interest. Ben Crump, an attorney who represents Black victims of police brutality, wrote on Twitter, “This was NOT a ‘minimal amount of force necessary’ as dictated by the Dept’s use of force policy! We must demand justice!” It is unclear if Crump is representing the student, who has not been identified.