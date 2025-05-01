Virginia Giuffre’s Father Says There Is ‘No Way’ Daughter Killed Herself

The father of Jeffery Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre has said there is “no way” his daughter killed herself, and remains adamant that “somebody got to her.”

Giuffre, one of the most outspoken accusers of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, gained infamy after accusing Prince Andrew of trafficking her for sex when she was just 17 years old—claims the Duke has strenuously denied.

She was found dead by suicide at her home in Western Australia last Friday, with police claiming the “early indication is the death is not suspicious”.

However, during an interview with Piers Morgan on Thursday, Giuffre’s father Sky Roberts dismissed the official version of events and said there was “no way” she took her own life.

“First of all, I couldn’t even believe it. I mean, I started crying right away. I’m still crying,” Roberts told Morgan.

“I can’t believe that this is happening. It’s just, it’s impossible.”

“And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”

Despite the official investigation showing no signs of foul play, the matter is complicated by Giuffre’s repeated assertions that she was not in any way suicidal, and that the authorities should investigate if she ever appeared to take her own life.

In a 2019 tweet, Giuffre stated: “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal... If something happens to me—in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted [sic].”

Nevertheless, the days preceding her death saw the mother of three in a dark place. Before she died, Giuffre was in the middle of a messy divorce from her husband Robert, who she claims had physically abused her. A day before she took her own life, he had reportedly filed a restraining order which prevented her from seeing her three children, which she had allegedly violated.

In a statement released shortly before her death, Giuffre told People: “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent.”

Nevertheless, Roberts insisted his daughter “had too much to live for” and was already “helping a lot of other young girls that were feeling the pain of what goes on with people like that.”

Relatives of Guiffre released a statement following her death in which they claimed she was a “lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking’, and released a handwritten letter from the 41-year-old in which she said “battle lines are drawn” and urged people to “stand together to fight for the future of victims.”

Prince Andrew settled his lawsuit against Giuffre in 2022, in which he paid her an undisclosed sum on the basis that he did not admit liability, as well as a substantial donation to her charity.

Despite the legal agreement, Roberts said he believes the settlement “admits guilt” on Andrew’s behalf, telling Morgan: “When you pay somebody off like that, just, when Jeffrey Epstein paid, when Maxwell paid, it’s admitting guilt.

“I mean, why would he spend 12 or 15 million to give to her?

“I don’t care for him at all. I mean, he’s a, I guess, a powerful royal figure, and he just thinks he can do what he wants to do.

“As someone who actually got out of a bad situation and made a good situation out of it, that she was helping a lot of other young girls that were feeling the pain of what goes on with people like that.

“I think she’s strong, very strong, and that’s why I don’t think she committed suicide. She had too much to live for. She had her foundation.”