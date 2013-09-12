Voyager 1 Leaves Solar System

CHEAT SHEET
After several false alarms, nerds can finally get excited: Voyager I has left the solar system—a first for any made-made object. NASA confirmed today that the probe’s 36-years of travel led it to interstellar space sometime around August 25, 2012. The scientific community has been in disagreement over whether the Voyager 1 had actually left the heliosphere, the boundary that separates the energetic particles that surround our sun and planets from the galactic unknown. Despite NASA’s announcement, some researchers are still skeptical. “It’s a big surprise, and it's another mystery,” said one scientist. “This is not what our models were telling us ... we don’t understand.”