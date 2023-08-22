CHEAT SHEET
Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Placed on Leave for Underage Sex Allegations
The MLB placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave on Tuesday while the league probes his alleged relationships with underaged girls. Franco, 22, first faced these accusations earlier this month when it was revealed he was being investigated in his home country of the Dominican Republic for the supposed sexual relationships with teens. “The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will comment further at the appropriate time,” MLB said in a statement Tuesday. In a short statement, the Rays said, “We support Major League Baseball’s decision.”