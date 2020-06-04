WATCH: Driver Arrested After Plowing Through Newport Beach Protesters

Read it at Fox 11
A Mini Cooper bearing Arizona license plates plowed through a crowd of peaceful protesters in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday afternoon, and the driver has been arrested. No one appeared to be injured, according to Fox 11. Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel told the Los Angeles Times the driver was cooperating with the investigation and that the incident did not appear to be deliberate. The demonstrators had gathered to protest police brutality in the wake of the alleged murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.