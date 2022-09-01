This Aquatic Sex Toy Makes “Bath Time” Much More Exciting

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to using sex toys for masturbation (or with a partner!), vibrators, clitoral stimulators, dildos, and anal accessories are usually the go-tos pleasure devices. But, there are other sex-toy-free ways to masturbate as well. Aside from manual stimulation (a.k.a. fingering), the good old water faucet method reigns supreme—especially for those looking to get off without penetration. In fact, using the water stream from the bathtub faucet or shower is one of the ways many young women (or any vagina-owner, for that matter) have their first self-pleasure experience—whether by accident or word of mouth (I remember a friend of mine in junior high spilling the details at her bathtub faucet discovery at a sleepover).

Later in life, many vagina-owners may come to discover that water play mimics the feel of oral sex—so yes, using the water faucet method is not just for pre-teens and teens. If you still enjoy water masturbation, you need to check out the Lovability WaterSlyde. The aquatic masturbation stimulator is designed to make masturbating in water even better.

WaterSlyde Aquatic Stimulator Here are a few blurbs from customer reviews: “In fact, many vagina-owners come to discover that water play mimics the feel of oral sex,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’d give the WaterSlyde 10 stars if I could. I carve out time for a bath whenever I can. I get to sit back, relax and experience an unbelievable orgasm. It really helps to level set my mind, especially after I’ve had a tough week,” said another shopper. Buy at Lovability $ 35

The WaterSlyde is a “revolutionary patented water diverter” that attaches to your bathtub faucet to help direct the water in a mid-line direction—basically, right to your vagina and clitoris. The OB-GYN-approved, hands-free, and body-safe accessory emulates the sensation of the oral sex experience that dreams are made of—not a rushed countdown to intercourse that many of us have dealt with one too many times.

No more back and neck pain from having to scooch down to give your vulva access to the faucet—the WaterSlyde Aquatic Stimulator eliminates any challenge that stems from bathtub faucet masturbation. Plus, it’s versatile. You can use it solo or with a partner, to orgasm, or just for arousal—it’s totally up to you. Either way, if this affordable sex-cessary isn’t in your lineup, it’s time to elevate bath time and invest in this game-changing pleasure device.

