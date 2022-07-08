Wayfair’s Summer Save-a-Thon Has Begun—Revitalize Your Home at 60% Off

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, tons of retailers have begun releasing their own sales this July (leading to more savings for all of us). Wayfair just launched its Summer Save-a-Thon which is set to last until August 28. The sale is across thousands of items and covers nearly every major section of the Wayfair website including furniture, kitchen products, large appliances, bedding and outdoor items, among others. Many of the items have been marked down up to 60% while many large items have had their price reduced by hundreds of dollars. There is never a bad time to improve your home furnishings and appliances, but the cost of such large renovations tends to stand in the way. Right now, you can shop one of the largest collections of home goods on the planet without throwing away your entire paycheck. While there is never a bad time to do it, the Wayfair Summer Save-a-Thon is the best time to do it. Make sure the check out all the sales on the Wayfair website before the event ends.

Wayfair's Summer Save-a-Thon Sale Shop at Wayfair $

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.