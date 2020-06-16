When the Coronavirus First Hit, They Wanted To Keep New Yorkers Out. Now, It's Our Turn.

I’m so old, I remember March, when American politicians finally decided that the coronavirus was a real problem and also decided that New Yorkers were vectors of infection. Spreaders. We were no longer fascinating cosmopolitans; we were undesirables. For the first time in my life, I found myself a pariah for my New Yorkerness. We weren’t welcome. We were told to stay where we were. They didn’t want us. Our license plates were scarlet letters.

Professional scarf wearer Dr. Deborah Brix went on Fox Business and announced that New Yorkers fleeing the city “might have already been exposed.” Donald Trump publicly flirted with an executive order keeping New Yorkers in (with what army, asked Andrew Cuomo): "We are very strong on people not leaving, especially certain states, and going to other states where they have less of a problem. You are hearing constantly about people leaving New York and going down to Florida, and New York is obviously a hot spot." He reportedly told his friends to get out, while they still could.

Back to Florida, don’t get me started on the worst governor, horrible dayglo baby Trump Ron DeSantis, who said “I would reckon, given the outbreak there, that every single flight has somebody on it who is positive for COVID-19” and put State Troopers there to collect our papers on arrival. Even Democrats treated us like lepers, like when Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo dispatched State Police to the rest stop closest to the Connecticut border, after a couple of miles of signs ordering New York vehicles to pull over. She said that “right now we have a pinpointed risk, That risk is called New York City.” Governor Raimondo knew the risk and the risk was us.