White House Accused of Taking ‘Unprecedented’ Action to Kill Bolton’s Book
U.S. V. BOLTON
A former White House career official who assisted in the approval process for The Room Where It Happened alleged in a court letter that political appointees “commandeered” the prepublication review process of John Bolton, according to The New York Times. Ellen Knight, who was senior director for Records Access and Information Security Management at the National Security Council, said in a court filing that during the process, Knight was asked to take actions that were “unprecedented in her experience.” She worked extensively with Bolton to eliminate classified information from the book, Knight’s lawyer says, yet a separate review by Michael Ellis, a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), still took place, using erroneous evaluation standards that would be later used in court. Knight also says Trump’s aides repeatedly asked her to attest to a declaration to use against Bolton that asserted her office’s work was merely a difference in expert opinion and that Bolton’s manuscript was unpublishable. When Knight refused, she was reassigned from the White House despite prior expectations of a permanent role.