White House Sends Desperate Message to Critics in Weird Trump Video

The White House has released a bizarre video doubling down on Donald Trump’s meltdown over those “chirping” about his handling of the Iran war.

The six-second clip, posted to social media, starts with AI-generated slop of the White House accompanied by the sound of birds chirping.

The footage then cuts to a brief image of Trump putting his finger to his mouth, along with a “shush” sound, before fading to black.

The post was sent to the account’s 4.7 million X followers. X/The White House

“To those negatively chirping: quiet,” the official White House X account wrote. “It will all work out well in the end - it always does.”

The post echoes a deranged Truth Social message that the 79-year-old president posted at 1 a.m. ET on Monday as part of one of his routine late-night social media blitzes.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us. But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever,” Trump wrote.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end.”

Trump’s Truth Social meltdown arrived as talks between the U.S. and Iran to end the now three-month Middle East conflict broke down once again.

U.S. Central Command said Sunday that it had carried out “self-defense strikes” on Iranian radar and drone-control sites. Tehran also claimed to have targeted an air base used by U.S. forces in retaliation for an attack on Iran.

The U.S. and Iran are supposed to be following a ceasefire that came into effect on April 8. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump has repeatedly suggested his deeply unpopular war will end any day now, and that Iran is “desperate” to make a deal that would result in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the president’s insistence, talks between Iran and the U.S. have frequently broken down, with Tehran ending peace talks on Monday following Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

“Over the past two days, we have seriously pursued efforts to stop Israel’s attacks. If these crimes continue, we will not only suspend the negotiation process, but we will also stand against the Zionist regime,” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

“If an agreement is reached to end the war between Iran and the United States, it will include a halt to attacks on all fronts, especially in Lebanon.”