White House Welcomes Boston ‘Red Socks’ Ahead of Visit

President Trump may have lost the Boston vote this morning. The Trump administration misspelled the Boston Red Sox as the “Red Socks” on its website Thursday, ahead of the 2018 World Series Champions visiting the White House to meet Trump. “President Trump Welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House,” the statement reportedly read. The announcement leads to the White House’s official YouTube page, where the name was also spelled wrong. The spellings have since been corrected. Sox fans did not take kindly to the typo. “Quite an honor for the Red Socks. Such a storied club, and that rivalry with the Yankys is epic,” one person wrote on Twitter. The team has yet to respond to the error.