Louisville Christian School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Cake, Says Family
A Christian school in Kentucky has expelled a girl because she celebrated her birthday with a rainbow cake, her family has said. The Courier Journal reported that the head of school at Whitefield Academy informed the 15-year-old girl’s mother that her daughter was being expelled “immediately due to a post on social media.” The post in question was reportedly a photograph of the girl in front of her rainbow cake, wearing a rainbow sweater, at a restaurant on her birthday. Mom Kimberley Alford said the head of school wrote in the email that the picture “demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs” and follows two years of “lifestyle violations.” Alford said her daughter is not gay and the cake was just a colorful treat. Head of school, Bruce Jacobson, refused to tell the newspaper if the cake led to the girl’s expulsion, but did say it came after “two years of continuous violations of our student code of conduct.” Whitefield's rules say the school will “work in conjunction with the home to mold students to be Christ-like."