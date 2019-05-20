Whitney Houston Estate to Release New Album and Launch Hologram Tour

Whitney Houston’s estate says it will be releasing a new album supported by a hologram tour that showcases some of the singer’s unreleased music. Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law and former manager, told The New York Times that it was time to honor Houston, who died in 2012. “Everything is about timing for me,” she said. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.” The estate signed on with Primary Wave Music Publishing to rebuild the singer’s business. The deal, valued at an estimated $14 million, gives Primary Wave 50 percent of the estate’s assets, including music and film royalties and rights to use her image. “Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name,” Pat Houston said. “It wasn’t about the music anymore. People had forgotten how great she was.”