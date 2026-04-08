Why Cory Booker’s Wife Feared He’d Die Live on TV

Cory Booker’s record-setting speech protesting the Trump administration last spring caused his then-girlfriend some anxiety about his health.

Alexis Booker, in a TikTok a little over a year after the New Jersey senator took to the floor, revealed that her experience watching him break the Senate record was “an unbelievable, chaotic, and also very happy moment.” It also made her wonder what could happen while standing for so long without eating or drinking.

Sen. Booker’s speech ended up being 25 hours and five minutes, outlasting pro-segregation Sen. Strom Thurmond’s filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivers a marathon speech protesting the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. SENATE TV/REUTERS

“It’s not super safe to stand for 25 hours,” Alexis, 38, said. “Your body kind of breaks down, and if you fall over, you could hit your head. So those were the things that were going through my head. Like, yes, I wanted him to break the record, but I also wanted him to not die or not get injured... Just being dehydrated alone worried me.”

@alexislbooker Just a little over a year ago, @Cory was standing on the Senate floor for over 25 hours, delivering a marathon, record-breaking speech. With Cory’s book, Stand, now released and with us traveling to discuss the book and engage in conversation with so many people across the country, I’m reflecting on where I was this time last year. A year ago, Cory was still my boyfriend, and I was living in LA, rushing to pack up nine years’ worth of boxes to move across the country to live together. The moment he broke the record, I was in my living room packing, cheering at the top of my lungs while watching him on TV, while also trying not to scare the stranger in my garage who was there to buy things I’d listed for sale online. It was an unbelievable, chaotic, and also very happy moment. ♬ original sound - Alexis L. Booker

Alexis said she had spoken with Cory’s mother at some point during his speech. Neither were able to be in the Senate gallery during it.

“At that point, I was living in L.A. and I was preparing to move to live with Cory, and so I didn’t want to bother him, but I would send cute messages or I made a cartoon with my face on it, and his team printed it out for him,” she continued. “But it’s just weird when your husband, or your boyfriend at the time, is a senator.”

The two met on a blind date in May 2024, and got engaged last September. Their wedding was in November in Newark, New Jersey, where Cory, 56, was raised and served as mayor from 2006 to 2013.

During his speech, for which his staff had compiled fifteen binders’ worth of material, Booker criticized Elon Musk, who was then the de facto leader of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, and Donald Trump for having “shown a complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the needs of the American people.”