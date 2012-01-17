Wikipedia, Reddit Plan Blackout to Protest SOPA

Read it at CNN
Wednesday could be an unusually quiet one on the Internet if a growing number of sites go through with a threat to shut down. Wikipedia, Reddit, Boing Boing, and the Cheezburger network all say they'll go dark Wednesday in protest of the Stop Online Piracy Act. The bill, which would require search engines and other providers to block access to sites that aid piracy, has become a flash point in a battle between Hollywood media companies and Silicon Valley tech companies. The White House came out against the bill on Saturday.