Insane Moment MAGA Host Crashes Jasmine Crockett’s Town Hall

Scenes erupted inside a town hall held by Rep. Jasmine Crockett Thursday night after a right-wing internet personality and Blaze TV host crashed the event and hurled insults at the Texas Democrat.

Sara Gonzales posted footage of the incident to social media that shows her interrupting the congresswomen as she’s speaking to a crowd. She then shouts, ”Jasmine, the people of Dallas deserve better than a fake ghetto hoodrat!”

Crockett can be seen in the video reacting to the insult and looking at Gonzales in shock. As the crowd boos and reacts in shock, Gonzales doubles down, asking Crockett, “Do they know you’re a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?”

After being confronted by several angry attendees, Gonzales can be seen being escorted outside by security as she continues to shout expletives. Police can e seen in the video ordering her off the property and threatening to put her in handcuffs if she did not comply.

I confronted Jasmine Crockett at a townhall for being a fake hoodrat. pic.twitter.com/ilezQ6Kcl7 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) August 15, 2025

Crockett was in south Dallas on Thursday night to speak to supporters, urging Democrats to present a united front so they can defeat Trump and his allies in 2026.

In footage of the entire incident posted by Dallas Weekly, Crockett can be heard calling out Gonzales. “Listen, this is part of the problem,” Crockett says, her voice raising as the crowd cheers her on. “This is part of the problem, but I want y’all to be part of the solution. We’re gonna show these people that ignorance will not win today.”

Crockett, a vocal critic of Trump, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and attended college in Tennessee before moving to Texas for law school, where she has lived since.

Crockett was also trolled by a woman who calls herself “Blonde Conservative” online at the same event. A video showed her interrupting Crockett to ask, ”Jasmine, why do you hate white people? Why are you racist towards white people?” She was quickly asked to leave.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Crockett’s office and Gonzales for comment.

I confronted Congresswoman @JasmineForUS for being racist towards white people ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/b8qKE158Q5 — blonde conservative (@blondeconserv1) August 15, 2025

Conservatives have accused Crockett of anti-white racism as a result of comments like her dismissal of “mediocre white boys” in the Trump administration who resent policies focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. She has also described President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist” and a ”wannabe Hitler.”

Trump supporters have zeroed in on Crockett as a result of her outspokenness, and regularly criticize the 44-year-old for her comments against Trump and his allies.

“They divided us. Rural and urban, they divided us,” Crockett said Thursday night. “They are killing us. I am here to tell you that it is time for us to come together... The most patriotic thing that we can do as a country is decide that we are going to be one.”