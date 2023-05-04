Wild Night at Ron DeSantis’ Florida Office as Protesters Arrested
NIGHTMARE
It was a wild night inside Ron DeSantis’ office as 14 activists protesting the Florida governor and his controversial policies were arrested during a sit-in. Video taken by USA Today shows a large group chanting “I woke up this morning with my mind set on freedom,” as a group of Florida Capitol Police and Florida Highway Patrol officers broke them up and began to handcuff and ziptie them. The group responsible for the hours-long sit-in, Dream Defenders, said in a statement that their goal was to meet with the governor to address the impact of several policies targeting minority communities in the state. “By virtue of being born, we are entitled to a real dignified democracy that gives us a say on our blocks, in our cities, in our schools, and the places we work,” said Nailah Summers-Polite, co-director of Dream Defenders and the first to be arrested. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat that the 14 people were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into Leon County Jail. DeSantis has remained quiet over the incident, instead focusing on signing a bill that places restrictions on pharmacy benefit managers. DeSantis did not respond to comment from the Tallahassee Democrat.